Two friends, who will be taking on a 500-mile bike ride for charity, raised over £600 at weekend ahead of their cycle ride in June.

Brad O'Hara and Matt Thompson set themselves up in the entrance of Asda, in Union Street, on Saturday (April 15) on their bikes to promote their event and raise money.

The pair raised £644.50 and Rob Dixon, a friend of the two, was there to support them throughout the day.

Brad O'Hara (left) and Matt Thompson (right) promoting the NC500 challenge (63583611)

Rob said: "There was incredible generosity from the Grantham public.

"Well done to Brad and Matt and everyone shaking those collection boxes. This will be added to the total amount following the NC500 challenge.

Brad O'Hara (left), Rob Dixon (middle) and Matt Thompson (right) (63583600)

"On behalf of Brad, Matt and the support crew, thank you so much."

The pair, alongside their support crew including Mark Rowe, Chris Webster, Mike Brummitt and Jack Thompson, will be taking on the NC500 from June 25, until July 1.

Brad O'Hara (left) and Matt Thompson (right) promoting the NC500 challenge (63583608)

The NC500 Bike Challenge 2023 will involve Brad and Matt cycling 516 miles across the Scottish north coast, averaging 75 miles and over 6,000 feet to climb a day.

They will be raising money for various charities including Freya’s Fight 4 Sight, Care of Police Survivors (COPS), St Barnabas Hospice, The Place2Bee for Men - based at the BHive Community Centre - and Haemochromatosis UK.

Scan the QR code to donate. (63583597)

If anyone would like to donate to their fundraising, they can scan the QR code above.