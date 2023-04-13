A group of friends from Grantham will be competing in a 500-mile bike ride across the Scottish north coast to raise money for various charities.

Brad O'Hara and his friend Matt Thompson, with their support crew including Mark Rowe, Chris Webster, Mike Brummitt and Jack Thompson, will be competing in the NC500 from June 25 until July 1.

They will be raising money for various charities including Freya’s Fight 4 Sight, Care of Police Survivors (COPS), St Barnabas Hospice, The Place2Bee for Men - based at the BHive Community Centre - and Haemochromatosis UK.

Brad O'Hara (left) and Matt Thompson (right) (63549495)

Brad said: "Since turning 45 I decided I wanted to do something difficult and challenging and very much outside of my comfort zone every year to raise money and awareness for charities.

"Matt has also wanted to take on the NC500 so it's all his idea. When he asked me to join him, I immediately said yes!

"All of the charities as well are close to our hearts in one way or another."

Left to right: Mike Brummitt, Matt Thompson, Brad O'Hara and Mark Rowe (63549492)

The NC500 Bike Challenge 2023 will involve Brad and Matt cycling 516 miles across the Scottish north coast, averaging 75 miles and over 6,000 feet to climb a day.

In preparation, Brad and Matt have a lot of early morning starts ahead of them as they will be starting at 5am in the gym and spending their evenings and weekends on their bikes.

On Saturday, April 15, at Asda, in Union Street, Brad and Matt will be set up in the entrance on their bikes to promote the event and raise more awareness around it.

There will also be collection buckets for people to donate to their chosen charities.

Brad concluded: "Our chosen charities are making such a positive impact in our community today and do such an amazing job.

"Every penny raised will be distributed across our chosen charities. Also people will get the chance to see me and Matt, especially me, going through lots of pain, tears and exhaustion to ensure we complete this challenge and raise as much money as we can all in the name of charity!"