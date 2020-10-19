A large amount of alcohol was stolen from a village supermarket last night.

A man and a woman entered the Co-op store on Bridge End, Colsterworth, at approximately 9pm, and left carrying a Bag for Life full of spirits.

Neither made any attempt to pay for the bottles of alcohol.

Police news.

The man is described as being 5ft 4, white, having bushy eyebrows and dark hair and wearing a grey tracksuit top and blue jogging bottoms.

The woman is described as white, in her 40’s and had her hair tied up in a ponytail.

Contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 with any information, reference number 391