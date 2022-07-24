The first that is heard of Madame Grainger of 6 Mount Pleasant is in the Grantham Journal in January 1935, writes Ruth Crook of Grantham Civic Society.

She advertised her services on a weekly basis, as a palmist and entertainer, and stated that she also attended parties.

In the 1939 register she stated that she was single and born on 1 May 1892, and that her full name was Mary Grainger, a head gown fitter. She lived with Milner Bell, an air ministry clerk.

Mount Pleasant, Grantham, Then and Now. (58084050)

In August 1942, there was a report on the fair in the Grantham Journal.

Mount Pleasant, Grantham, today. (58090674)

It said that ‘The fun fair in the garden at the rear of the Grantham Journal offices has attracted hundreds of visitors during the week. The fair, which is open daily 2.30pm, appears to have made a strong appeal to young and old alike. The palmist Madame Grainger (Mrs Mary Patterson) is doing good business’.