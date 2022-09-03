An independent panel has been set up to scrutinise the work being done to tackle violence against women and girls by Lincolnshire Police.

The panel, created by Lincolnshire's Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones, will study the actions being taken by the police and reports on its findings.

Members of the panel will also be tasked with bringing forward ideas and recommendations designed to make positive change and improve confidence in the police.

Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones. | Photo: Daniel Jaines (51107698)

Mr Jones said: "As the Police and Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire my focus is on making our communities feel and be safer.

"I know that our force takes the issue of violence against women and girls very seriously and the chief constable and I are both clear in our commitment to tackling this issue.

"But it is vital that the public have confidence in the force and work being done and an independent panel, reporting its findings publicly, can only help build that confidence.

"I also believe that the panel will bring helpful and constructive ideas forward and help the force ensure it leaves no stone unturned in its pursuit of positive change."

This decision for the panel comes in the wake of the tragic murders of Sarah Everard, Julia James, Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman, which brought about discussions about the safety of women and girls.

The knowledge that the perpetrator of Sarah Everard's murder was a serving police officer, and the inappropriate actions of officers at the scene of the Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry murders, has raised concerns from the public and questioned the confidence they have in the police.

An Opinions and Lifestyle Survey carried out by the Government in March 2022 showed that women were twice as likely to feel unsafe walking in a park or open space alone after dark.

They were also three times more likely to feel unsafe walking through a street close to their home in the dark, and nearly half of all women reported feeling unsafe, even in busy public spaces at night.

The panel, chaired by Lincolnshire YMCA chief executive Caroline Killeavy, met for the first time recently, but they are still seeking volunteers for membership of the group.

To apply, visit https://lincolnshire-pcc.gov.uk/transparency/vawg-panel/.

Mr Jones added: "I am delighted to be able to support this initiative and the PCC and chief constable deserve enormous credit for seeking advice and independent scrutiny on this issue.

"I look forward to playing a part in helping to make a real positive difference in our communities."