The town's pantomime was officially the most successful yet.

The Guildhall Arts Centre hosted Rapunzel, produced by Polka Dot Pantomimes in partnership with South Kesteven District Council, in December and it was seen by over 10,000 people.

A spokesperson for the arts centre said: "Rapunzel took place at the popular Guildhall Arts Centre for four weeks in December and is the fourteenth time that Polka Dot Pantomimes have produced a pantomime in Grantham.

Rapunzel has been the most successful pantomime yet. Photo: Guildhall Arts Centre (62221307)

"The feedback was overwhelmingly positive."

After its record-breaking success, plans are already underway for this year's pantomime which will be Aladdin, running from December 2, 2023, until January 7, 2023.

The spokesperson added: "This spellbinding show features spectacular scenery, glittering costumes, amazing special effects, plenty of audience participation and a magical flying carpet!"

Tickets are on sale now for this year's pantomime and can be bought at www.guildhallartscentre.com.

Alternatively, tickets can be bought by calling the box office on 01476 406158.