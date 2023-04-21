A world and European champion para dressage rider, whose first book launch was delayed by lockdown, has finally had the chance to celebrate its publication.

Emma Sheardown, from Great Gonerby, a gold and silver medalist, now a motivational and disability inclusion speaker, staged An Evening With Emma at Barkston and Syston Village Hall.

Nearly 70 local businesses and supporters saw Emma share an updated version of her TEDx talk, There’s No Such Word As Can’t, heard all about writing her first book and her future plans.

World and European para dressage riding champion Emma Sheardown is now a motivational speaker. (63660403)

With a diagnosis of cerebral palsy, Emma was not expected to walk or talk, but defied the odds. She went on to a world class para dressage career before becoming a speaker.

Since riding for Team GB, she has gone on to speak for big names such as Vodafone and on this special evening enjoyed signing books for and chatting with audience members.

Emma said: “Whenever I stand in front of an audience and share my talk ‘There’s No Such Word As Can’t’, I always feel a sense of pride in what I have overcome and achieved during my life and if I can help make a difference for just one person in that audience, then that is my mission accomplished.

“On this night I felt proud to share my story with a perfect mix of business people, important faces from the local community, as well as friends and long-term supporters.

She adds: “The evening was about celebration, both for my achievements as a sportswoman, speaker and author, but it was also about highlighting my future plans for both my motivational speaking and my disability inclusion work”.

“I really enjoy speaking to a range of audiences from businesses, corporate conferences through to smaller recreational groups. We all have a story and I am so lucky that I am able to use mine to help motivate and inspire my audiences and encourage them to believe that there really is ‘no such word as can’t’.

"I am particularly keen to speak to teenage audiences as I feel that in the challenges they have faced in recent years it is important to encourage them to believe in themselves and to not be afraid to create the future that they deserve.

“Within my disability inclusion work I am striving for better education, understanding and equality. As part of my work I am keen to help customer-facing members of staff in public sector organisations to become ‘disability confident’.

“As a person with a disability, I have received discrimination from high-street businesses and I believe this is largely down to lack of education. I want to help customer-facing members of staff to become more educated and confident when coming face to face with different disabilities resulting in them being able to deliver a high level of customer care.”

You can follow Emma on Social Media:

Facebook - ESheardownMotivationalSpeaker

Linkedin - esheardown-motivationalspeaker

Twitter - sheardown_emma

Instagram - emma_sheardown

TikTok - @emmasheardown