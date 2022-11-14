The streets of Grantham were lined with people who turned out to pay their respects during the annual Remembrance parade through the town centre.

Yesterday (Sunday), crowds of people gathered to commemorate those who served and gave their lives for their country in conflict, as the 2022 Remembrance Sunday parade took place in Grantham.

The parade made its way through the town to St Wulfram's Church for the Remembrance service, which was followed by the laying of wreaths at the war memorial.

Crowds gathered in the town centre to watch the parade and pay their respects. (60618112)

The Garden of Remembrance was opened on St Peter's Hill last Sunday (November 6), with a service attended by local dignitaries, members of the armed forces and veterans.

A service was also held in Grantham cemetery on Wednesday, November 9, in memory of those civilians who were killed in the town during the Second World War.

Led by a band from the King's School, the parade began at St Peter's Hill at 10.20am, continuing down High Street and Vine Street on its way St Wulfram's for the service at 11am.

The Remembrance Parade took place in Grantham on Sunday November 13. (60619633)

Representatives of South Kesteven District Council, the armed forces, police and the church laid wreaths at the war memorial by the church before the parade makes its way back to St Peter's Hill.

The Garden of Remembrance will close that day at 3pm.

Two minutes' silence was observed across the nation on Friday, November 11, at 11am, to mark the end of hostilities in the First World War.