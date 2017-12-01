Paralysed Grantham crash victim receives £8,000 in 48 hours from generous donors

The partner of a man who was paralysed after a motorcycle accident in March says she is overwhelmed by the generosity of people who have helped.

Samantha Duffy wants to thank all those who have made donations to a fund-raising page she set up to buy a specialist wheelchair for her partner Andrew Braybrook who nearly died after suffering severe injuries in the crash near Sleaford.

Samantha Duffy and partner Andy Braybrook who was paralysed in a motorcycle accident near Sleaford in March.

Samantha’s JustGiving page raised her target of £8,000 in only 48 hours and continues to attract donations which will help buy the wheelchair and also pay for adaptations to their house in Hough-on-the-Hill which they bought only a few months before Andrew’s accident.

As a result of his accident, Andrew, 30, suffered two cardiac arrests, a level 3 coma and collapsed lungs. He also suffered a spinal cord injury and is now tetraplegic after being paralysed from the chest down with very little use of his hands. He was airlifted to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham where he spent four weeks before being transferred to Notts City hospital for another month for ventilator care. He was later given a bed in Sheffield Princess Royal spinal unit. He is now in Grantham Hospital waiting for a care plan to be set up so he can finally come home with full-time carers.

Samantha told the Journal that the response to her fund-rasing page was “amazing”. She said: “It has been unbelievable. We’re having to completely re-design the downstairs of our home and try to buy a wheelchair which will allow him to stand upright. I put an £8,000 target as that’s what I was quoted for a basic upstanding wheelchair. Unbelievably we managed to nearly reach this target within 48 hours. All weekend we’ve had friends and family messaging us as they watch it grow.

“It’s been so touching for Andy with the amounts donated and messages left that he’s been brought to tears continuously. The generosity people show when someone is having a hard time is astounding.”

Samantha, 29, takes Andy home as much as possible. He has a bed in the dining room.

She added: “This has been so hard on Andy, from being so independent and active to relying on others to do everything for him. He is the strongest person I know and still manages to be the cheeky, positive, determined, bad influence he always has been!”

Andrew grew up in Grantham, attending Belmont Primary School and then King’s School before becoming a reliability engineer.

In an emotional message recorded on the JustGiving page, Andy thanked those who had donated. He said: “I cannot believe the kindness, the generosity and the love that has been shown in the last 48 hours. I have been through more emotions in the last 48 hours than I have been in the last 10 months. I can’t thank you all enough. Hopefully, I will be home before Christmas and I can become a better partner to my girlfriend Sam.”

Samantha is planning a number of fund-raising events in the near future, starting with the Lincoln Santa Dash on December 17.

If you would like to make a donation go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/samantha-duffy-1

If you are a tradesman who could help with adapting the house or can help in any other way call Samantha on 07887 442121.