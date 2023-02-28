A paralysed father is training to take on what he believes will be his "first and last full marathon".

Dan Metcalfe, from Grantham, will look to complete his first marathon in London later this year.

The 34-year-old broke three world records after completing a five-and-a-half hour scuba dive back in September 2022.

Dan Metcalfe has been training for the London Marathon at Harlaxton Manor. Photo: Rehasense (62686795)

Dan completed the monumental challenge using only his arms, as he cannot move his lower body following a motorcycle accident in June 2014.

In 2018, a car hit him while he was taking part in a 600-mile charity bike ride, leaving him with a compression at C4 in his neck.

This has not stopped Dan from pushing his limits with multiple challenges, and his latest mission is to complete the London Marathon on April 23.

Dan Metcalfe has been training for the London Marathon at Harlaxton Manor. Photo: Rehasense (62686792)

He is doing this in aid of the charity Spinal Research, and partly to help a University of Lincoln student named Ross, who is making a documentary based around Dan.

"I wasn’t going to do the London Marathon this year," said Dan. "After world record event, I needed to collect and get into doing my scuba diving instructing. I'd planned to defer my place for another year."

Then, Ross got in touch, asking if he could make a documentary on Dan's next challenge for his degree in Sports Journalism. However, Dan did not have anything planned until July, which was no good for Ross.

Dan continued: "The next day, I got an email from Spinal Reseach saying if you don’t take your London Marathon place this year (after deferring for 3 or 4 years) you lose your place.

"I said: It looks like I’m doing the London Marathon then.

“I’ve started training like an idiot to do it. I haven’t done any long distance pushing in the day chair since my last half marathon three years ago.

“I’ve been doing alright. It isn’t going to be a fantastic speed,there’ll be no records or anything daft, because I haven’t been training for long enough."

Dan is aiming for a time of five hours and 20 minutes, and has been training on the driveway of Harlaxton Manor.

He said: “It’ll probably be the first and last full marathon I ever do.

“I’m a bit unlucky not [being able to use] my abs. If I had the abs to lean forward, I’d get a bigger stroke on the wheels. You get quite short range of push, which means my arms have to go twice as fast as normal."

Dan must use his day wheelchair for the event, so he contacted a company called Rehasense, based in Cornwall, who provided a track wheel to attach to his chair for increased stability, free of charge.

“They were really good to do that,” added Dan. “It is the longest distance I’ll have done in a wheelchair in one event.

“It probably will be about as hard as doing a world record. The difficulty of doing the world record was that it required an insane amount of planning and years of training to get to that point.

“Physically, it’s going to absolutely kill me. It’s going to really hurt."

To donate or find out more, visit: https://2023tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/dan-metcalfe

Dan needs to raise £1,800 for Spinal Research.