When paralysed scuba diver Dan Metcalfe attempts three world records he will be cheered on by his new wife.

Dan, aged 34, wed Eve Metcalfe, after they met on a dating app and fell head over heels when trapped in a hotel room during Covid crisis.

Today, Dan will be counting on her support as he attempts to set three new world records to increase awareness of scuba diving with a disability and to raise money for MAGPAS Air Ambulance, The Scuba Trust and Stoney Cove Dive Centre, Leicester.

Eve and Dan Metcalfe on their wedding day via SWNS (59617528)

Dan will be attempting a 5km scuba dive swim without surfacing at Stoney Cove.

He will dive to a depth between six and eight metres and, as he can’t move any of his lower body, he will be swimming with his arms only for around six hours.

It's an example of Dan's love of extreme sports that impressed Eve when they first connected on dating app Tinder.

Dan Metcalfe setting up some new kit at home to trial on a training dive. (58499759)

After reading his bio and having a chat, Eve realised that dad-of-one Dan, 34, was paralysed from the belly button down after a motorbike accident in June 2014.

After a few weeks of texting and talking over the phone, the pair met at the pub.

After growing closer and going on two more dates, Dan announced he was heading off to Lanzarote for hand cycling training, in January 2020.

A week later she joined him out there but neither was prepared for a code red alert for Covid-19.

Eve and Dan Metcalfe. (Dan Metcalfe via SWNS) (59617522)

The couple then found themselves trapped in a hotel room, in Lanzarote, Sands Beach Resort, for two weeks in isolation.

Despite the stressful situation the pair quickly fell in love - talking for hours into the night.

On their return home, Eve decided to move in with Dan, a scuba diving instructor, and they married last year.

Eve and Dan Metcalfe on their wedding day. (Dan Metcalfe via SWNS) (59617515)

Eve, a procurement consultant, from Lincoln, said: "When I first saw his profile, I was amazed at how fit he was.

"He had a big grin on his face in each photo.

"I did notice the wheelchair, and at first I questioned if I could date a disabled person.

Eve and Dan Metcalfe. (Dan Metcalfe via SWNS) (59617525)

"But my questioning was soon overshadowed by Dan's clear physical prowess.

"Before we met for the first time, I even searched how to greet someone in a wheelchair.

"I was so worried that I would offend Dan, but he almost immediately made me feel welcomed and comfortable.

Eve and Dan Metcalfe on a trip to the sea. (Dan Metcalfe via SWNS) (59617519)

"The journey to falling for Dan was quick, but after spending two weeks locked in a hotel room together, it was hard not to love him.''

Dan added: "I found a woman that loved every part of me.

"Eve was considerate, kind and loving.

Dan on a training dive at Stoney Cove testing out a new cylinder set up (58499749)

"I honestly never thought I would meet someone like Eve - she blew me away."

In June 2014, Dan, who was a builder at the time, was paralysed from the bellybutton down after a motorcycle accident in Grantham, Lincolnshire.

He was rushed to Queens Medical Hospital, Nottingham, where medics discovered he had broken his spine, four ribs and his little finger.

After a six hour surgery to fix his spine, medics broke the news that he would never walk again.

He said: "I already knew that I wasn't going to walk again, I had made peace with it."

After three days recovering from surgery he was transferred to Sheffield Northern General, Sheffield, where he stayed for four more months.

A second crash in June 2018, when a car hit him during a 600 mile charity bike ride, left him with a compression at C4 in his neck.

At home, he experienced bursts of tiredness and fatigue, and medics later revealed he had a C4 compression within the neck, and said it would be too dangerous to race again.

Dan continued to live life to the fullest for his daughter, Skye, 11, and joined Tinder, matching with Eve in November 2019.

Eve said: “We spoke for hours and hours, sometimes 5pm to 5am.

"It really was like nothing else I’ve ever felt - it was just so natural.

“He was quite charming and made me feel very comfortable.”

Any mis-placed fears Eve had about Dan's independence were blown away on their holiday together to Lanzarote.

Eve said: “I had never lived with a disabled person, and I knew it came with obstacles that I wasn’t sure I could handle.

"But Dan straight away demonstrated how independent he was."

In March 2020, the couple was given the go ahead to go home to the UK but were welcomed by another lockdown.

They had to make a decision – remain together or separate until the lockdown was over.

After falling deeply in love with each other, Eve packed up her home in Lincoln and moved in with Dan.

Just eight months later, Dan asked her to marry him on to Cleethorpes beach, Lincoln, in December 2020.

The couple now continue their adventure - scuba diving, climbing, hiking around the UK.

Eve is now officially qualified as a scuba diver, and Dan is attempting three scuba diving world records this month.

She said: "I'm proud to call him my husband and my best friend.

"Thank god, I swiped right because if I had let my preconceptions guide my judgement I wouldn't be married to the love of my life.''

Dan added: "Eve's been a big rock in my life, and with her support I want to help others by raising some money with some world records."