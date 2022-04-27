A paralysed scuba diver will be attempting a new world record to raise money for charity.

On Wednesday, September 28, Grantham's Dan Metcalfe, will be attempting the world record to increase awareness of scuba diving with a disability.

Dan has been scuba diving for four years, and will be raising money for three worthy organisations with this challenge, Magpas Air Ambulance, The Scuba Trust and Stoney Cone Dive Centre.

Dan Metcalfe is attempting to break a world record scuba diving. (56306512)

He will be attempting a five kilometre scuba dive swim without surfacing at Stoney Cove Dive Centre, Leicester.

Dan will be diving to a depth of six to eight metres, and as he can't move his lower body, he will be swimming with his arms for an approximate six hours.

This challenge will allow Dan to increase awareness of scuba diving with a disability and raise money for charity, but he hopes it will also be a new world record.

Dan Metcalfe is attempting to break a world record scuba diving. (56306515)

In June 2014, Dan was paralysed from the bellybutton down in a motorcycle accident, and then was involved in a second crash in June 2018 after a car hit him during a 600 mile charity bike ride.

This left Dan with a compression at C4 in his neck, but despite these two life changing accidents, Dan continued to take part in charity events and tries to give back to those who have helped him over the years.

This includes Magpas Air Ambulance, who attended the scene of Dan's motorcycle accident in 2014 and The Scuba Trust, who support people with a wide range of disabilities.

Dan Metcalfe is attempting to break a world record scuba diving. (56306505)

Dan will also be raising money for Stoney Cove Dive Centre to help the centre build disabled changing facilities.

To donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/wheelsdan