A paralysed scuba diver will be attempting to set three world records to raise money for three charities.

Dan Metcalfe, a paralysed scuba diver from Grantham, will attempt to set three new world records to increase awareness of scuba diving with a disability and to raise money for MAGPAS Air Ambulance, The Scuba Trust and Stoney Cove Dive Centre.

On September 28, the 34-year-old will be attempting a 5km scuba dive swim without surfacing at Stoney Cove Dive Centre, Leicester. He will dive to a depth between six and eight metres and, as he can’t move any of his lower body, he will be swimming with his arms only for around six hours.

Dan Metcalfe setting up some new kit at home to trial on a training dive. (58499759)

Dan was paralysed from the bellybutton down in a motorcycle accident in June 2014. He was then involved in a second crash in June 2018, when a car hit him while he was taking part in a 600-mile charity bike ride.

This left him with a compression at C4 in his neck. Despite these two lifechanging accidents, Dan continues to take part in lots of charity events, trying to give back to those who have helped him over the years.

Whilst completing the 5km dive, Dan is going to attempt three new World Records, two of which will be in Muscle Paralysis 2 MP2, Dan's disability category. The three records that he hopes to set are:

Dan on a training dive at Stoney Cove testing out a new cylinder set up (58499749)

‘Fastest one mile scuba diving in fresh open water with a swimming band’ (the swimming band will be secured around his legs to ensure no movement).

‘Fastest one mile scuba diving in fresh open water – MP2’

‘Greatest distance scuba diving in fresh open water – MP2’

Whilst Dan is hoping to set three new world records, he is also aiming to increase awareness of scuba diving with a disability and the mental health benefits of scuba diving.

Dan has been a scuba diver for four years and has worked his way up to the position of assistant instructor.

Dan said: "Whilst achieving any of the above world records would be amazing, the main reason I've set myself this challenge is to raise money for three incredible organisations (MAGPAS Air Ambulance, The Scuba Trust and Stoney Cove Dive Centre), whilst also raising awareness of disability diving and disability sports, plus the mental health benefits of scuba diving."

Dan Metcalfe is attempting to break a world record scuba diving. (56306512)

MAGPAS Air Ambulance attended the scene of Dan's motorcycle accident in 2014 and rely on public donations to continue saving lives. The Scuba Trust is run entirely by volunteers, who support people with a wide range of disabilities, including paraplegics, visually impaired people, and amputees to scuba dive.

Dan would also "love" to donate some of the money raised towards disabled changing facilities being built at Stoney Cove Dive Centre.

So far, Dan has managed to raise over £1,600, but is hoping to raise a total of £5,000. To donate or find out more, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/wheelsdan

A huge contributor to the event, Robert Thomas, doing some in-water tinkering. (58499762)

He continued: "We've made huge progress over the last few months and are now receiving support from some massive companies in the diving world, including XDEEP, Miflex Hoses and Mares.

"Monty Halls, Rick Stanton and Michael and Robert Thomas (all scuba diving legends) have helped me out with publicising the event and technical diving support!

"So many incredible people and companies have donated their time, resources and services to make the world record attempts a possibility. The amount of thought, planning and training that has gone into this so far has been immense."

Dan is looking for anyone who can help out with underwater filming to help to capture the world record attempts, as well as any willing sponsors. If you can help, email: danmetcalfehall@ntlworld.com