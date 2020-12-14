International delivery firm Caribou has acquired Grantham’s Lincolnshire County Couriers.

Caribou has confirmed that the move will create 30 new jobs in the town.

The purchase means that Lincolnshire County Couriers will become part of the Caribou brand offering domestic and international mail and parcel solutions.

Lincolnshire County Couriers operated from Autumn Park Business Centre. (43536267)

Caribou has confirmed that it will open a new parcel warehouse in Grantham, creating dozens of new jobs in the process.

Daryl Dylan, Caribou Managing Director said, “We are delighted to be expanding our presence in Grantham with the acquisition of Lincolnshire County Couriers.

"We will be making significant investment in the town with the opening of a new warehouse and creating 30 local jobs.

"We see Grantham as an important addition to our network and look forward to working with the many local businesses in the area.”

Founded in 1999, Lincolnshire County Couriers operated from Autumn Park Business Centre on Dysart Road.

Its acquisition by Caribou means that it will exit the APC depot network but, as part of Caribou will offer a wide range of premium delivery services to residents.

Caribou has been enjoying a period of significant expansion nationally and internationally and has pledged to grow its depot network and create a further 300 new jobs.

