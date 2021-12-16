Parent accuses school of 'double standards' by taking children to Grantham pantomime

The mother of a pupil who attends a Grantham primary school says the school is following double standards by allowing youngsters to attended a pantomime while it has closed one of its bubbles because children have Covid.

The mother, who does not wish to be named, says St Mary's Catholic Voluntary Academy, on Sandon Road, says that there were 30 children in the bubble and 28 have tested positive for Covid in a period of ten days. She says the bubble was then closed. She says other children at the school were due to be taken to the pantomime at the Guildhall Arts Centre.

The parent says that a Nativity and carol singing were cancelled at the school. She added: "But they still think it is acceptable to take children to the pantomime. I think that is double standards. They will be walking children through town and they could be with other children they never mix with."

St Mary's Catholic Voluntary Academy. Image: Google (53779534)

A spokesman for the school said: "The St Thérèse of Lisieux Catholic Multi Academy Trust continues to follow government guidance on Covid-19, in addition to adhering to strict dynamic risk assessments. In line with DfE guidance, The Trust advised its academies to limit visitors to the school to essential visitors and contractors only, as an additional measure to reduce the risk to our pupils, staff and visitors.

"In line with the latest DfE guidance, Academies within the Trust are permitted to attend pre-booked external school visits, whilst adhering to the dynamic risk assessment for each school and the control measures of each venue, including remaining in school ‘bubbles’, to mitigate the spread of Covid-19. Parents may choose for their children not to attend external events."