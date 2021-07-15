A group of parents and volunteers have rallied to help restore a school fence, and are appealing for more helpers.

The project to restore the fence at Little Gonerby Infant School began last night (Wednesday), through the help of volunteers from Alive Church and parents of pupils at the school.

Jeni Jones and her husband Steve, who have a grandson that attends the school, noticed that the fence was in bad shape, describing it as "horrible" and "rusty".

The volunteers began their project to restore the fence at Little Gonerby Infant School. (49243348)

They asked the head teacher at Little Gonerby if they could help to restore and paint the fence, and were met with a resounding yes.

Jeni said: "[The school] were overjoyed with our offer as have not had the resource or time to sort it.

"So, we rallied some of our friends at Alive Church, and some parents, and kicked off the project last night."

The group have so far scraped rust off 11 panels out of a total of 67, leaving 56 still to be done.

Jeni added: "We really need as much help as we can to complete this!"

The volunteers are scheduled to continue their work today (July 15) at 7pm, and on July 21, also at 7pm.

Jeni asks that if anyone is interested in lending a hand, to WhatsApp her on 07837321152.