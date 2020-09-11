Pupils are being left stranded at a village bus stop or being made to stand up on overcrowded buses, say furious parents in Foston.

They say their children are forced to stand while travelling on the number 24 Centrebus, which serves between Foston and Grantham, as they travel to King’s School.

Jenny Wynn has lived in the village for more than 15 years. Her twin sons Edward and Gilbert, 13, attend King’s School.