A couple have hosted a Christmas fair and raised over £1,600 for a charity that supported them following the loss of their identical twin girls.

Megan Storey and Adam Parker, of Great Ponton, hosted their Christmas fair on Saturday, December 4 at Great Ponton Village Hall, from 10:30am until 3:30pm.

There were 16 stalls selling a variety of festive gifts, a raffle, and Father Christmas also made an appearance.

Adam Parker and Megan Storey (53618325)

The couple have been together three years, and were left heartbroken when their daughters Maisie and Millie were born sleeping at 19 weeks and five days in September.

Megan said: "We had a lovely busy day on Saturday in memory of our precious girls.

"On the day we raised £1,372.35 and with extra donations from people who couldn’t make the day but still wanted to donate, we are on the grand total of £1,625.

The crowds at the Christmas Fair (53618331)

"We have decided to donate six bears at Christmas and then the rest of the money will be donated to the charity.

"We are so overwhelmed at how much we raised; our target was £500 but to more than double that, we are over the moon.

"I hope our girls are proud of their mummy and daddy."