Parents are due to meet senior staff at Walton Academy this afternoon where a protest by pupils is said to be continuing.

Parent Zoe Lane, who has a son at the Grantham school, said that she and another parent will be meeting the principal, Jess Leonard, and the executive principal, Caroline Saxelby, this afternoon (Thursday).

Pupils protested in the grounds of the school on Monday and Tuesday and resumed their protest this morning over unisex toilets and other issues including bullying and mental health support.

Pupils are protesting about the unisex toilets at Walton Academy. (62702098)

Zoe said: "Surely if this school wants to resolve this it would be more beneficial for us to get together and resolve the situation."

She said the school was not being consistent because she claimed it has suspended some children while others were not suspended but being given 'negative behaviour' points.

She added: "If you are going to suspend them, you need to suspend all of them. There is no consistency.

"They sent one child home because her hair was down and she didn't have a hair bobble and that is in the middle of a crisis like this.

"All it will take is for the school to talk with us and then the parents will tell their children to go into school."

The school has blamed social media platform TikTok for the protests which have taken place in other schools across the country.

Sixth formers at the school have supported the teachers and say the protesters should meet with them instead of staying out of class and disrupting lessons.