Parents have held a meeting with senior staff at Walton Academy in Grantham following this week's protests by pupils.

Parents Zoe Lane and Jodie Munn met principal Jess Leonard and executive principal Caroline Saxelby yesterday (Thursday) after pupils protested about unisex toilets, bullying, mental health support and other issues at the school.

A number of pupils took to the school field on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, staying away from classes.

A protest continued today (Tuesday) at Walton Academy. (62704147)

Zoe said that the school had agreed to make some changes to the toilets including introducing frosted glass so that the toilets could not be seen from the corridors.

She said: "They were very communicative and we came out feeling everything had been listened to and that they will implement the changes."

The parents have been invited back in several weeks to see what has been put in place.

Pupils are protesting about the unisex toilets at Walton Academy which can bee seen from the corridor. (62702098)

Zoe said pupils "deserved the sanctions they have got" because some of their behaviour went too far, but said she was also "proud" of them for returning to class. "Normality has resumed," she said.

Jodie added that the school had accepted there had been a lack of communication between teachers, parents and pupils and had promised that there would be better communication and transparency in future.

In a message to parents, principal Miss Leonard said she wanted to thank them for their support in recent days.

Miss Leonard said: "We have heard a number of students' and parents' voices and are now hoping to have time to discuss and act where feasible."

She added: "There have been some incidents of poor behaviour and we have applied appropriate sanctions where necessary.

"In the coming days there will be a chance for parents to sign up for out next round of parent community meetings. These will take place prior to Easter.

"These meetings provide parents with the opportunity to hear our next steps in academy development, including items that have been raised over recent days."

It is believed between 50 and more than 100 pupils have been protesting at the school this week.

Parents and pupils have also voiced their support for the school.

One parent, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "Whilst I understand that some pupils and parents have issues with the school, it would appear that this is the minority. Looking at the number of children/ young adults that are protesting, there are far more staying in class and continuing on with their education.

"My child attends Walton and has so far had no issues. The toileting took a bit of getting used to but ultimately there are PRIVATE cubicles, no one can see in to them."

Walton received a good rating in its last Ofsted report which was published in December.

The parent added: "We have had nothing but support from the school and teachers. I would just like to put new parents' minds at ease that regardless of what is in the media, Walton is not an awful school. The protests are now way out of control and need stopping. Remember discipline starts at home!"