Parents are being urged to help their children get active by encouraging them to take up squash.

Sport England's Active Lives survey found that children aged seven to nine years old taking part in sport or physical activity for at least an hour a day hasn't returned to pre-pandemic levels as 39% of children that age are considered active, 4.5% lower than before the pandemic.

Parents in Grantham are now being encouraged to help them become more active and for them to take up squash after England Squash, the governing body which oversees the sport domestically, has launched a programme to introduce children to the sport and get them active in the process.

Parents are being urged to sign up their children to Squash Stars. (61535325)

This programme is called Squash Stars, aimed at children aged between five and nine, and here in Grantham sessions are being run at Grantham Squash and Fitness centre from February 4, 2023.

Joanna Rowbottom, head of partnerships and programmes at England Squash, said: “Squash is a fantastic sport and a great way to help young people get active.

"The focus at the sessions is very much on having fun, getting active, and making new friends. We want all the children who take part to soar in every aspect of their life and that starts with a positive experience with sport.

"Squash Stars is suitable for everyone. It doesn’t matter how much or how little sport children have done before.

"There are friendly, welcoming clubs and coaches ready to help your child get started and enjoy the benefits of this amazing sport."

The programme runs for six weeks, and those taking part will be taught the fundamental skills needed to play squash.

Expert coaches will also help them improve their hand-eye co-ordination, as well as working on life skills including resilience and teamwork.

To book a place visit www.squashstars.co.uk.

The programme costs £42, or £7 per session. Every child who signs up will also be given a free racket, Squash Stars t-shirt, ball, goggles and kit bag.