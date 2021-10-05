Lincolnshire Police has handed out 176 fixed penalty notices in the last five years to parents who didn't have their children safely secured in a car.

The force has launched its 'Belt Up, Hang Up, Ease Up' campaign this month to raise awareness of road safety issues.

As part of that Response Sergeant Mike Templeman is hoping to raise awareness about the law regarding child restrains in vehicles.

During his work he has found children sitting in footwells, sitting on laps of other passengers and unrestrained in vehicles.

Sgt Templeman said: “I have been asked on numerous occasions about the law regarding how children can be safely carried in a vehicle.

"I thought it would be useful to write to parents and now we’d like to reach grandparents and others who carry children in their vehicle, who may not have seen the letter. I hope this helps with any confusion around the subject.

“I can’t believe some of the risks drivers take in relation to children. Children are our most precious thing, and no amount of prosecution matches the guilt of them being injured or worse killed, when it could have been prevented.

“Please do not risk the safety of your children or prosecution if caught by the police, Let’s keep children safe and Lincolnshire’s road as safe as possible.”

Its fixed penalty notices have been dished out for children of all ages being found without seat belts in both the front and rear of vehicles - with 54 handed out last year alone.

Drivers are responsible for all the people in a vehicle and may face prosecution if a child under 14 is not safely fastened in.

Officers say drivers caught without a seat belt face an on the spot fine of £100 - with a maximum penalty of £500.

A guide on Lincolnshire Police's website explains the rules in detail.