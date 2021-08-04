A Parish Church is set to host a Covid-friendly concert.

Well-known musicians will be taking part in the concert, including Jayne Walker, who is one of the first violins at the English National Opera and local cellist, Steven Halls a recently retired director of music and organist at Southwell Minster.

The event will take place at Whatton Parish Church at 3pm on Sunday August 8.

The organ at Whatton church (49821080)

Entry to the event is free but donations in the range of £10 are being sought for the Whatton Organ Restoration Fund.

A number of musicians are set to take part in the concert, performing works that have not been performed in the series before.

The concert will also include a violin and cello recital which has also not been done before.

Steven Halls and fellow musicians (49821001)

A total of 120 people can fit in the church, but despite Covid restrictions being lifted visitors are being asked to maintain a degree of social distancing and the wear face masks when arriving.

After the concert has concluded there will also be free drinks available, including wine and soft drinks.

If you are interested in attending email Deborah Davies at Cranmercompany@googlemail.com