A parish clerk has celebrated 51 years in the position.

Members of Barkston and Syston Parish Council met at the village hall for a celebration to mark the milestone reached by Malcolm Hall.

He was presented with an engraved decanter and a large card on which current members and a former chair had written their thanks for his help and patience, and their best wishes.

Malcolm Hall is presented with a decanter by members of the Barkston and Syston Parish Council where he has been the parish clerk for 51 years. (53455320)

It was hoped to celebrate Mr Hall's half century as parish clerk last year, but celebrations were postponed because of Covid.

Mr Hall's wife, who has supported Malcolm in his role, was presented with an amaryllis. Mr Hall told those at the celebration about he came to take up the role of parish clerk in 1970. He had started work at the old West Kesteven Rural District Council in 1969 and was asked by his then boss, George Greenfield, if he would be interested in taking over from him as clerk to one of the two Parish Councils George was at that time serving.

Mr Hall, not knowing either village, chose Barkston and Syston as George had previously lived there when he first arrived in the area to take up his job as deputy clerk. The other parish council was Great Ponton. As Mr Hall said, the rest is history.

Mr Hall attended his first meeting as clerk on July 10, 1970. He has calculated there have only been 26 different councillors in the 51 years since then and six chairmen and women.

Mr Hall said he is still making regular trips up and down the A607 and hopes to continue as clerk for many years to come, possibly outstripping the longest serving parish clerk in the area believed to be Malc Stacey, who served Quadring Parish Council for 57 years.

The parish council said it hopes very much that he achieves this.