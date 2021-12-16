A New Year's Eve Party has been cancelled due to the potential risk of high transmission of the new Covid-19 variant in groups.

Due to Omicron, the Village Hall Management Committee has cancelled this year's party, which was set to take place at Heydour Village Hall.

Those who have purchased a ticket for the New Year's Eve party will be refunded as quickly as possible.

Poster for the New Year's Eve Party at Heydour Parish Village Hall (53392395)

Chairman of Heydour Parish Council, Norman Hatcliff, said: "The opportunity to have a Community Get-Together to see in the New Year in our lovely Village Hall seemed like a great idea; an accessible event to lift spirits and gave a jolly good time.

"Sadly, the risks to health, even amongst the double and triple vaccinated are just too great to consider having the party, we just have to be more cautious.

"Hopefully, on a brighter note, we have earmarked Friday January 28 as a fish and chip supper night at the village hall.

N"In the meantime, take care, be safe and have a Wonderful Christmas."