Residents are confused as to why a speed limit reduction has not continued through their village.

The speed limit between Ancaster and West Willoughby has been reduced from 50mph to 40mph, however it then increases back to 50mph when passing through West Willoughby.

David Sayer, chair of Ancaster, Sudbrook and West Willoughby Parish Council, finds it “ludicrous” that the 40mph speed limit is not carried on through the village.

Part of the stretch from Ancaster to West Willoughby

He added: “West Willoughby is a small village and normally villages are around 30mph, but at the moment the 50 miles an hour is too fast.

“It doesn’t make any sense at all. The residents would like this to be reduced.

“It certainly causes problems.

“The residents in these sort of villages tend to be quite close to the road.”

The parish council has been concerned with this problem for several years.

Lincolnshire County Council said that a review of the speed limit through the village was submitted to them by Councillor Ray Wootten and it was assessed against LCC’s speed limit policy.

A spokesperson for LCC said: “Unfortunately the criteria in that policy were not met for a reduction to 40mph along this stretch so we have consulted on and installed the 40mph limit extension to the east where the criteria have been met."

