A parish council has confirmed that its bonfire display will not be going ahead this year.

The bonfire event that was due to take place at Fulbeck playing fields has unfortunately had to be cancelled.

The event will not go ahead due to the ill-health of some organisers and also the recent passing of the vice-chair of Fulbeck Parish Council, David Morison.

Fireworks and bonfire displays are cancelled in Fulbeck and Caythorpe. Picture: Pixabay (60098156)

Anne Watler, a member of Fulbeck Parish Council said: "Due to ill-health of a couple of key people and of course the sad death of David, we had no option.

"There are many arrangements to be made in putting on a well organised public fireworks and bonfire display with refreshments, not least first aid, insurance, health and safety and drumming up the volunteers.

"It is an incredibly popular and spectacular event, so we are taking steps to ensure future ones will take place."

Fulbeck's bonfire night is usually organised by the Village Hall and Playing Fields Committee, and David was a key organiser in past events.

In and around Grantham, there are other bonfire and firework displays due to take place.

Lincolnshire Fire Aid will be holding its bonfire and firework display on Saturday, November 5, on Belton Lane, Great Gonerby, opposite the playing field. Gates open at 5.30pm, the bonfire will be on at 7pm and the fireworks display begins at 7.30pm. Entry costs £5 and children under seven-years-old get in for free.

Ancaster Primary School will hold a fireworks extravaganza on Friday, November 4. Gates open at 6pm where there will be hotdogs, drinks, sweet treats, light up items and more. The fireworks display will begin at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £4 for adults and £3 for children over three-years-old. For a family of four it costs £12.

The Engine Yard at Belvoir Castle will putting on a show for visitors with its fireworks, alongside live music on Friday, November 4 from 5pm. The bonfire will be lit at 6pm and the fireworks will begin at 7.30pm.

For adults, it costs £10 and £5 for children aged four to 16. For a family including two adults and three children, it costs £25.

At the Allington playing fields on Sunday, November 6, there will be a bonfire and fireworks event. Gates will open at 5.30pm and the firework display will begin at 6.30pm. Admission is £5 and children under six-years-old go for free.