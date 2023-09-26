A parish council has recently held its annual open evening.

Londonthorpe and Harrowby Without Parish Council held the open evening last Wednesday (September 20), alongside the presentation of the Best Kept Gardens competition and the Tom Childs award.

The parish council spoke about the activities that are being undertaken on behalf of the parishioners.

Guests at the open evening for Londonthorpe and Harrowby Without Parish Council.

Pete Armstrong, clerk for the parish council, said: “The displays included reports from the Community Speedwatch team, some of the results from this are quite startling with vehicles travelling through the village of Londonthorpe at speeds of over 40mph.

“One of the most recent offenders was a school bus at 38mph!

“On Belton Lane, we have had traffic passing at up to 43 mph, these speeds also apply to vehicles on Harrowby Lane approaching Alma Park Road.

“New members are always being sought for this team, we do have two people awaiting training but would love more to enable us to operate more events.”

Plans for the Bridge End Grove play area were shown to parishioners, after South Kesteven District Council’s share of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund granted £6,000 for the project.

Pete added: “This is a delayed project due to the uncertainty of what would happen with the Grantham Parish Council vote.

“Now we know that this area is to stay with us and we can spend the money on it.”

Other projects spoke about included work on the Blessed Hugh Moore site, Jubilee Mount, the Hills and Hollows and also the play areas at Londonthorpe and Withambrook.

The winner of the Tom Childs Award was Annette Doran, based on her fundraising efforts.

Annette ran the Great North Run on Sunday, September 10, and raised over £1,000 for St Barnabas Hospice, which has a base in Grantham.

The Best Kept Garden winners were as follows.

Sunningdale West - Mrs J Warren

Sunningdale East - Mr and Mrs Storey

Harrowby West - Mr and Mrs E Lane

Harrowby East - Mrs J Clarke

The villages - Mr and Mrs B Bradley

Somerby Hill - a tie between Mr and Mrs D Baker and Mr W Atkinson

Hard landscape garden - Mr and Mrs J Corcoran.