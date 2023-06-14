Home   News   Article

Bottesford Parish Council investigates missing defibrillator

By Katie Green
Published: 15:02, 14 June 2023

A defibrillator has been reported missing.

The defibrillator was located near the Station Road, near Grantham Road, in Bottesford.

Bottesford Parish Council is looking into the disappearance of the defibrillator.

The locations of the defibrillators in Bottesford. The missing one is marked number five.
A spokesperson for the parish council said: “The parish council is aware that the defibrillator is missing as we are responsible for the regular checks.

“At this stage we are seeking to clarify if the equipment was removed due to an emergency need.

“If we are unable to ascertain any further details as to its whereabouts the council will determine what further action to take.”

