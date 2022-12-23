A parish council has issued a plea after a plaque was stolen from an oak commemorating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Parish Council in Woolsthorpe by Belvoir are appealing for the culprit to come forward after a commemorative plaque was stolen.

An oak tree was planted by the parish council in the village cemetery to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee back in September.

The plaque was placed next to the oak tree that was planted back in September. (61536324)

This was part of the green canopy campaign and they paid £150 to The Royal British Legion for an official plaque to mark the tree.

However, the plaque is now missing, with parish councillor and vice chair Stephanie Remzi calling the theft "upsetting" and "senseless".

Councillor Remzi said: "Yesterday (Thursday), I went to check on the tree and found that someone has stolen the plaque.

The plaque is no longer next to the tree. (61536321)

"A few people have combed the cemetery making sure it wasn’t vandals who have chucked it in a hedge somewhere, but it can’t be found and has definitely been taken.

"This is such an upsetting theft and so senseless as the plaque is worth nothing to anyone else, particularly as someone has stolen it from the cemetery."

If you can help with this plea, you can contact Woolsthorpe by Belvoir Parish Council by visiting: https://woolsthorpe-belvoir.parish.lincolnshire.gov.uk/contact

