A village parish council has raised concerns over plans to upgrade a busy junction.

Barrowby Parish Council's chair, Phil Cupit, has warned that there is "potential for all kinds of chaos" on the junction of the A52 and A1 to the west of Grantham if the current upgrade proposals are carried out.

This comes after the results of a recent YouGov survey showed that nearly three quarters of those asked supported an upgrade to the junction.

The A52 junction to get on the A1 southbound. (49670901)

The survey was conducted using an online interview administered to members of the YouGov PLC UK panel of over 800,000 individuals who have agreed to take part in surveys. It was available between June 22 and 29.

400 people took part in the survey from Grantham, Newark and Spalding, but Phil said that, "I can’t find anybody [in the village] who has been consulted. The parish council wasn’t consulted, and I can’t find anybody in The Colleys that has been consulted".

He added: “I would have thought that the very people who have the most contact with that junction, should be the first to be consulted, or at least be included."

Phil raised concerns over the potential increase in traffic once the Southern Relief Road is completed.

He said: "Barrowby Parish Council has got some serious concerns about what is being proposed.

“In the original plans for Rectory Farm developments, there was proposed to be a roundabout controlled junction and that has now been watered down to become a set of traffic lights.

"That’s bad enough, because we can foresee situations where at busy times, traffic heading east towards Grantham want to turn right to go down the A1 is going to be tailing back over the A1 towards the junction of the northbound slip road.

"So there’s potential for all kinds of chaos there when the southern relief road becomes fully functional, because the traffic is not going to decrease, is it?"

Also, a recent announcement of plans to develop the former care home site at The Heathers, which could include a drive-in Costa, has added more concern for Phil over traffic on the junction. He believes the plans will "cause a lot of additional casual traffic".

Phil continued: “To some extent, if there was going to be a roundabout there, you could at least access this retail park and care home straight from the roundabout, but to pour it out onto two lanes of traffic with traffic light control. It’s a recipe for disaster.

“I know they’ve done a lot of work at Spittlegate Level and the junction at the top there by Somerby, but surely access to the A52 is just as important?”