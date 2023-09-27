A parish council is raising money to put on a village firework display.

Caythorpe and Frieston Parish Council has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for a fireworks and bonfire display.

The parish council agreed to step in to support the “wonderful village event” after the Caythorpe Social Club, who used to organise the display, did not have the funds to run the event this year due to the effects of Covid-19.

A bonfire display

On the parish council’s fundraising page, it said: “The parish council are hopeful that £3,000 can be raised from parishioners and other people from neighbouring villages that want to see the display.

“If this target is achieved, it will allow the parish council to continue supporting this annual event which has been missing from the village since 2019.

“This year we have a professional firework display being put on and in addition to that, the parish council will be serving traditional bonfire night food to enjoy as you watch the fireworks display and the social club will be open for drinks from the bar.

“Moving with the 21st century rather than rely on the donations on the night to fund the cost of the firework display, the parish council have set up this GoFundMe page to raise funds in advance of the firework display as well as any cash donations on the evening.”

Anyone who wishes to donate can do so at https://www.gofundme.com/f/caythorpe-frieston-firework-display.

The parish council hopes the event will take place on Saturday, November 4, at 6pm.