After receiving a community grant of near £3,000, a parish council was able to install new fencing at the village park.

Sedgebrook Parish Council was successful in obtaining a grant of £2956.80 from South Kesteven District Council's SK Community Fund.

The grant has assisted with the cost of installing a 68-metre picket fence, completed on November 2, which now encloses the children’s play area on the recreation field.

Back in 2017, the play equipment was installed, with the new fencing serving to separate the play area and the rest of the recreational field.

The installation work was carried out by K&S Fencing, based in Melton Mowbray, and the fence contains one pedestrian gate and one six foot wide gate for double buggies or grass cutting machinery to enter through.

A small gathering to mark the installation of the fence was held, with members of the parish council and SKDC in attendance.

From left: Councillor Pam Bosworth, Coun Mark Whittington, Gill Mahoney, Jane Denton, Clive Wood, Jane Bratton. (53462244)

Clive Wood, the parish chair, was joined by Gill Mahoney and Jane Bratton, vice chair and clerk respectively, as well as parish councillor Jane Denton.

Representing SKDC was Councillor Mark Whittington (Con) and Coun Pamela Bosworth (Con).

The villagers are said to be pleased with the fence and the parish council has received "good reports" since the fence was installed.

Clive said: “This is an example whereby South Kesteven have really helped out a local parish council.

"For ourselves, we’ve got a very small budget which is generally limited in what we can do and big projects such as this are something that we can aspire to but it’s very difficult to deliver them, so working with South Kesteven, we’ve been very fortunate in that they’ve delivered us a nice grant to be able to do this fencing.

We had to do some work and it’s very much down to my very councillors that that’s been successful.

"I think from the point of view of ourselves as a parish council in South Kesteven it’s an excellent example of where we worked together and partnered up to deliver something for the benefit of the local community and I think the advantage for South Kesteven is that they get more bang for their buck because we do a lot of the groundwork for them, and for ourselves we’ve been able to deliver, for the community here, a project that we just couldn’t have done otherwise."