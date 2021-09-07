The paddling pool at Wyndham Park in Grantham has closed for the foreseeable future for safety reasons.

The pool was closed earlier today (Tuesday) following issues with the drainage.

South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanked visitors for their understanding.

Wyndham Park paddling pool (51000266)

Cabinet member for commercial and operations, Councillor Dr Peter Moseley, added: “SKDC has taken the decision to close the water play facility at Wyndham Park in Grantham, as a safety precaution due to a drainage issue.

“Safety is always the priority for our visitors, and we hope to remedy this issue before the pool closes at the end of its season.

“We would like to thank everyone for their understanding on this and hope they can still enjoy our green spaces and play areas during this wonderful weather.”