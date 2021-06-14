Improvements are in the pipeline for a Grantham park and users are invited to have their say, as the district council looks to obtain green flag status.

Dysart Park, off Houghton Road, is the focus of a public consultation set out by South Kesteven District Council which asks residents what they think about improvement plans, how safe they feel in the park and what they think about its general condition.

It comes as the council looks to apply for green flag status, an accreditation – which Wyndham Park has achieved – given to publicly accessible parks and open spaces that meet the benchmark national standard.

New play equipment in Dysart Park. (13472253)

Councillor Peter Moseley, cabinet member for commercial and operations, said: “By letting us know what you think of Dysart Park, and the improvements we are planning, as well as any other changes you think the council should be considering, you will help to ensure that the park’s facilities and items of historical interest are protected and preserved.

“It is also your opportunity to tell us whether you currently visit Dysart Park, and if you do, what you do whilst you’re there. This will all help to illustrate a demand for the park and its facilities and contribute towards our application to secure green flag status.”

Improvements proposed include the refurbishment of the bandstand, pathways, the toilet, attendant's office and the park keeper’s office.

Dysart Park, Grantham (9141825)

There are also plans to turn the area previously used as a bowling green into a sports zone.

Other improvements include additional planting of flowers, shrubs and trees, plus extra seating.

Dysart Park is around two hectares in size, and features both formal parkland and playing field areas. Facilities currently include an outdoor paddling pool, bowling green, hard tennis court, bandstand, children’s play area, toilets, an attendant's office, park keepers office and a building used by community group The Men’s Shed.

A successful application for grant funding from WREN’S FCC Community Action Fund, alongside fund-raising by the Dysart Park Action Group, led to the refurbishment of the children’s play area in 2019.

The park is described by SKDC as having a proud heritage and strong links with Grantham’s industrial past.

The land was used to trial the Hornsby Crawler Tractor in 1908 and was bequeathed to the people of Grantham by Sir Lionel William John Manners – the Earl of Dysart. In his will he stated that the land should be used for recreation purposes.

The consultation opened on Monday and ends on July 11. Fine it at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/DYSART2021

Printed copies of the survey are available from the park keeper.