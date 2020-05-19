Sculpture in Grantham park fenced off due to erosion damage
Published: 16:09, 19 May 2020
| Updated: 16:11, 19 May 2020
A sculpture, based at the entrance of a Grantham park, has been fenced off for safety reasons.
The five-metre tall clothes peg sculpture in Queen Elizabeth Park has been cordoned off.
Installed in September 2019, the public cannot get close to the eye-catching attraction, as erosion to the sculpture has left a small spike exposed.
Read moreEnvironmentGrantham
More by this authorMatthew Taylor