Sculpture in Grantham park fenced off due to erosion damage

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 16:09, 19 May 2020
A sculpture, based at the entrance of a Grantham park, has been fenced off for safety reasons.

The five-metre tall clothes peg sculpture in Queen Elizabeth Park has been cordoned off.

Installed in September 2019, the public cannot get close to the eye-catching attraction, as erosion to the sculpture has left a small spike exposed.

