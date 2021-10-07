A popular park is playing its part in this year’s Go Green for Parks initiative run as part of a prestigious awards scheme.

The former ticket office in Wyndham Park will be bathed in green light from next Thursday (October 14) in tribute to all the volunteers and South Kesteven District Council staff who work to keep all the town’s parks looking their best.

Wyndham Park and Queen Elizabeth Park are waiting to hear if they have been granted Green Flag status for 2021, which recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces and is seen as a benchmark for quality.

Both are maintained to a high standard, along with Dysart Park, by an army of volunteers working with SKDC.

The Green Flag Award scheme is managed by the environmental charity, Keep Britain Tidy.