A coronation-themed fun day will be held in a Grantham park in May, which will be entirely free to families with disabled children and will also welcome the general public.

The 'SUNday FUNday' is organised by trustees of the Grantham Journal Children's Fund and will take place in Wyndham Park on Sunday, May 7.

Entertainment is lined up throughout the day, and there will be a funfair, train rides, displays and more.

Children's Fund chairman Roy Wright said: "The SUNday FUNday is a community event in celebration of King Charles III's coronation.

"There will be lots of things to see and do for both able and not so able families. A chance, perhaps, to better understand some of the problems faced by others on what we know will be a happy day out.

"So pack your picnic and be prepared for a fun day."

Every element of the day, from food to rides to balloon modelling, will be free to families who would be eligible for help from the Journal's registered charity.

The Children's Fund provides grants to children with disabilities and life-limiting illnesses who need medical equipment or improvements to their quality of life.

These children are aged up to 14 and must live within the Journal's news coverage area. Families who meet this criteria will be invited along to the 'SUNday FUNday' with their parents, carers and siblings.

They can make special memories without needing to spend a penny.

Everyone will receive wristbands giving them free access to all the food and attractions, while members of the public will be asked to pay a nominal fee. All proceeds will go back to the charity.

Eligible families must register prior to the event by emailing gjchildrensfund@gmail.com following which they will receive a form to complete and return.

The event is on from 10am till 4pm, and will see the park filled with attractions such as fairground rides, Punch and Judy, balloon modelling, Robbie the Land Train and a coronation-themed craft table.

There will be music and displays by Grantham School of Dancing and the Beth Cresswell School of Dance, plus exotic animals and radio-controlled model tanks to get up close to.

Anybody wishing to hold a stall on the day is asked to email Sharon Evans at shaz.me@hotmail.co.uk