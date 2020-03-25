Parking at Grantham, Boston and Lincoln hospitals will be free from tomorrow

The trust which runs Grantham Hospital has announced that it will be providing free car parking for all visitors from tomorrow (Thursday, March 26).

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust has already confirmed that staff car parking will be free from Wednesday, April 1, 2020 until at least Friday, July 31, 2020.

Until further notice, anyone visiting Lincoln, Boston or Grantham hospitals will be able to park in any of the car parks free of charge. This means that both visitors and staff can use any designated parking space on the sites.

Disabled parking bays will still be reserved for blue badge holders who should display their permit as usual. All other spaces will be free for everyone to use, but the trust asks that motorists continue to park considerately and within designated parking bays.

All of the payment machines will be covered over from tomorrow morning.

