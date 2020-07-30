Parking charges suspended by South Kesteven District Council to support key workers at the height of the Coronavirus pandemic are to be reinstated in council-run car parks from Saturday.

SKDC temporarily suspended charges at the end of March as part of its response to the pandemic. The decision was reviewed at the start of June when free parking was extended to July 31 to cover the first phase of the re-opening of town centres.

The Cabinet Member for Commercial and Operations, Councillor Dr Peter Moseley, said: “The suspension of parking charges was a temporary measure and we have ensured it remained in place while the outbreak was at its peak.