Parking charges to rise at South Kesteven District Council car parks in Grantham

Parking charges at council car parks in Grantham are set to rise for the first time in more than a decade.

South Kesteven District Council wants to change its current car parking tariffs at all its car parks so they are in line with inflation.

Parking for 30 minutes in a council-owned short stay car park in Grantham currently costs 50p and will rise to 70p from April, if plans are approved. Charges will increase from 80p to £1 for up to one hour; from £1.30 to £1.70 for up to two hours; and from £1.80 to £2.30 for up to three hours.

Parking charges are set to increase in Grantham for the first time in a decade. (27527720)

Parking for up to four hours would rise from £3 to £3.80 and over four hours from £4 to £5, except in Wharf Road car park which will rise from £6 to £7.60 for up to four hours and £8 to £10 for over four hours.

Cabinet member for commercial and operations Councillor Peter Moseley says the increases will enable improvements to be made.

He said: “SKDC has managed to freeze parking charges for 10 years and the proposed increases will bring them into line with inflation over that time.

“We have thought long and hard before suggesting this, but there is a significant maintenance cost associated with our car parks and any increase will help cover that. It also means we will be able to explore opportunities to make improvements through the use of new technology.

A new leisure tariff is also being proposed for the Welham Street car park, charging £1 for up to three hours, £1.50 for up to four hours, £3 for up to six hours and £10 for over six hours.

Coun Moseley said the tariff “is intended to encourage footfall for local businesses, including the cinema and nearby restaurants”.

Parking will remain free after 6pm and on Sundays where that is currently the case.

