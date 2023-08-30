A local parkrun has been temporarily suspended due to works taking place at a country estate.

The Belton House park run will not be taking place from Saturday, September 9, until a date to be determined in November.

This is due to the work taking place at Belton House to create an “all-weather car park” alongside other upgrades.

Belton House

In a Facebook post, Belton House parkrun said: “As you have seen Belton House is making huge changes/upgrades to the parking and parkland around the drive/oval.

“The NT [National Trust] have been liaising with us to try and minimise the impact during this period, but unfortunately have had to make the hard decision to temporarily suspend parkrun whilst this work is undertaken.

“Therefore there will be no parkrun from September 9 till a date to be determined in November.

“We would like to thank the Belton House NT for all of the support they have given us over the years, and like them, look forward to our resumption in November, maybe with some cake as it is our eighth birthday [at the] beginning of November.

“The other local parkruns have been informed and are ready to provide you with your weekly Saturday morning fix.”