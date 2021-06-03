After starting out as an apprentice at the age of just 16 in May 1979, Steve Frisby has now clocked up more than 40 years with South Kesteven District Council.

Steve’s career has seen him progress from those early days to land his dream job as parks manager looking after Wyndham, Queen Elizabeth and Dysart parks in Grantham.

Although he retired from that role on May 30, he is staying with the council in a part-time post as parks project officer, meaning his 42-years’ service will extend even further.

SKDC parks manager Steve Frisby. (47837282)

“I leave my position as parks manager in the knowledge that the parks are in good hands,” Steve said. “I feel very fortunate to have played an important part in securing the future of our parks for future generations to enjoy.”

Steve developed a strong interest in horticulture from a young age, inspired by his father’s love of gardening and his grandfather’s career in horticulture during which he worked for Lord Brownlow at Belton House.

After landing an apprenticeship with the council’s parks department, Steve studied amenity horticulture at Riseholme College and in 1985 was promoted to assistant client services officer, with responsibility for grounds maintenance.

Steve Frisby at work in the early days of his SKDC career. (47837091)

He achieved further qualifications in construction and in 1997 became amenities manager. In 2006 he moved to housing services to manage its grounds maintenance services before returning to amenities four years later to develop a bid for Green Flag status for Wyndham Park.

“I’ve had the good fortune to experience a rich and varied career with SKDC,” said Steve. “I would say, however, that my role as parks manager, which I took on in 2018, has arguably been the most fulfilling. As well as realising my ambition, I have thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity of ensuring that our parks are in better condition than when I started.”

Wyndham Park achieved Green Flag status in 2012, which Steve counts among his highlights, and it has retained that mark of excellence ever since. “That success enabled us to kick-start community interest in our public parks and promote their importance.”

Steve Frisby, second from left, and members of the Wyndham Park team with the Green Flag award for 2019/20. (47837120)

The council is now aiming to achieve Green Flag status for Queen Elizabeth and Dysart parks as well.

Steve was involved in the development of the Wyndham Park Forum, Dysart Park Action Group and Friends of Queen Elizabeth Park, ensuring a high level of community involvement in how the parks are run.

He also led on a successful bid to the Heritage Lottery Fund, securing almost £1million that paved the way for an award-winning project, completed in 2018, to restore Wyndham Park to its original status as Grantham’s World War One Memorial Park.

“Naturally, the development of the parks could not have been achieved without the support of the council, colleagues and volunteers,” said Steve. “We have come a long way and I cannot believe where the time has gone, but I am now looking forward to working part-time on more park-based improvements - and also spending more time with friends and family.”

In paying tribute to Steve, the chairman of South Kesteven District Council, Councillor Breda-Rae Griffin, said: “More than 40 years’ service is a great achievement and the huge improvement made to our parks over that time is testament to Steve’s passion and dedication.”