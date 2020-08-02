Home   News   Article

Grantham park's overgrown grass cut into hay bales

By Tracey Davies
-
Published: 10:14, 02 August 2020

Large areas of overgrown grass at a Grantham park have been cut and made into hay bales.

The grass in Queen Elizabeth Park had been allowed to grow long during the spring and summer months in accordance with recommendations made by Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, which carried out an ecology and biodiversity at the park last year.

It reported that by having a mixture of grass and wildflower meadows, where there is already an interesting mix of plants, will lead to greater biodiversity, a wider variety of butterflies, insects, wildflowers, invertebrates and small mammals.

Tracey Davies

