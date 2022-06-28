The summer fair at Wyndham Park is returning this summer.

Fun fair rides and attractions will be moving onto the South Kesteven District Council-owned park playing field area from July 4 and the fair will be open between July 6 and July 10.

The popularity of last summer's first Summer Fair has resulted in its return this year.

Wyndham Park. (56332159)

It will include large and small fairground rides, children's rides, catering side stalls, shows and inflatables, and the lower field area will be available for free car parking.

Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, SKDC cabinet member for culture and visitor economy said: "Having a mid-summer event like the Summer Fair is something to really look forward to and we know the Showmen's Guild puts on an excellent show.

"Lots of families enjoyed it last year and it's good to see it back as great entertainment on our doorstep.

"It's also an opportunity for people to explore the additional delights of Wyndham Park, with its visitor centre, children's play areas, outdoor gym, tennis courts splash park and cycle hire."

Some of the country's best family rides, which have always been popular at Grantham's Mid-Lent fair, will be on site with new surprises and attractions for everyone, including a full-size carousel.

More adventurous families can enjoy the waltzer, Sizzler and the Tip-Top - the only one of its kind travelling in England - and test their driving skills on the Dodgems.

The fair will be open weekdays 5-9pm, Saturday 1-9pm and Sunday 1-7pm.