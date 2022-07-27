Three of Grantham's parks have been voted as some of the best in the country.

The three parks, which includes Wyndham, Queen Elizabeth and Dysart Park and have been awarded the coveted Green Flag status all in the same year.

The public parks are all owned by South Kesteven District Council.

Wyndham Park. (56332159)

Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, cabinet member for culture and visitor economy, said: "These awards celebrate the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in looking after the parks, including the many volunteers who contribute so much.

"Green Flag status is a mark of excellence for parks and green spaces in England and Wales and it only goes to the best in the country, so for all three of Grantham’s parks to have made the grade in the same year is a fantastic achievement."

This is the first ever Green Flag Award for Dysart Park, while Queen Elizabeth has maintained the standard for a second year.

Queen Elizabeth Park. (50808978)

The Green Flag scheme, which is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy and is under licence from the ministry of housing communities and Local Government sets the benchmark for the management of recreational outdoor space in the UK and around the world.

Councillor Annie Mason, cabinet member for people and safer communities, said: "When a Green Flag flies it shows that an area is maintained to the highest of standards.

"Our parks are extremely popular and so important for our mental wellbeing.

Dysart park. (58234258)

"These awards are an acknowledgement of all the hard work that goes into maintaining them."

The site of Dysart Park was given to the people of Grantham in 1908 by Sir Lionel William John Manners, the late Earl of Dysart.

In his will, he gave precise instructions that the land should be used for recreation purposes only.

Queen Elizabeth Park was established in 1980 to mark the 80th birthday of Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother and is 25-acres.

Wyndham Park receives its 11th consecutive award and has also retained Green Heritage Site accreditation for a third year in recognition of effective management of its historic features.