Westminster sees Grantham firm has a winner
Bosses of a successful and innovative Grantham business were recognised in Westminster last week for their contribution to British construction and engineering.
Directors John and Spencer Wright of Paktronic Engineering on the Alma Park Industrial Estate took part in this year’s Parliamentary Review, which means an article about the companies activities will be passed on to 500,000 business policy makers and political leaders.
Among the 100 or so present for a gala dinner on the terrace of the House of Commons, the pair met former Prime Minister Tony Blair, who made a wide ranging speech about his time in parliament.
They also met former home secretary Lord Blunkett with his dog and senior Conservative Lord Pickles, who with Lord Blunkett, co-chairs the Parliamentary Review.
John said: “It was amazing really, an incredible evening. I still don’t know how we were invited.”
Paktronic was founded in 1965 by three engineers and has grown to employ 38 people with a turnover of £2.2 million.
It supplies electrical control panels, with much work for the water industry, especially Anglian Water.
The company also supplies similar control systems to Russian pipelines and for stone crushing plants around the world.
The firm prides itself in taking on apprentices and training its engineers.
John added: “Brexit won’t make a difference to us. There’s no problems there.”
