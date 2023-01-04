A parole hearing for a man who killed a 10-year-old girl at a Christmas party in 2003, when he was aged 17, was adjourned after it had been due to take place last month.

Rosie May Storrie, from Bottesford, was suffocated at a Christmas party on December 28, 2003, in nearby Normanton, by Paul Smith, of Sedgebrook.

He was later sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 14 years for the murder of the 10-year-old.

Rosie May Storrie was murdered at the age of 10 in 2003. (61672206)

A parole hearing was due to take place in early December, but this was adjourned and it has not been relisted for a new date yet, the Parole Board has confirmed.

Rosie May was found unconscious in a bedroom by her father, Graham Storrie.

Her mother, Mary, was a trained nurse and administered mouth-to-mouth to her daughter, but Rosie May did not regain consciousness and died in hospital two days later.

Smith, who has Asperger's syndrome, denied murder but in court at sentencing he was said to be a "considerable danger to young girls" following previous incidents reported against him.

These included threatening a 16-year-old with an air rifle and putting her in the boot of a car, and also attacking a 12-year-old girl.

In 2014, Smith went to the Court of Appeal but failed to win his appeal.

Since their daughter's murder, Mary and Graham have set up the Rosie May Foundation which has helped thousands of children.

After the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami in Sri Lanka, the couple raised money to set up a orphanage in the country.

The foundation also planned to set up the Think Pink taxi scheme, where taxis are driven by women for women. This was to be trialled in Nottingham, but was already set up in Sri Lanka.