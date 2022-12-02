Part of the A1 has closed due to a lorry on fire.

The wA1 northbound is closed between the A606 Stamford and A151 Colsterworth, according to National Highways.

Three fire crews including Grantham, Stamford and Corby Glen are currently on the scene of the incident.

Fire. (60467367)

Two hose reels and two breathing apparatus are currently being used on the fire.