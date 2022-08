More news, no ads

Part of the A52 will be closed tonight (August 31) for maintenance works.

The A52 Barrowby and Saxondale will be closed from 8pm today (August 31) until 6am tomorrow (September 1) in both directions.

There will be carriageway and lay-by closures for maintenance work, National Highways says.

Traffic will be impacted along the passage (7818716)

Diversions will be put in place.

The road was also closed yesterday (August 30) for the same duration.